Kenya's Covid cases rise by 344 to 175,681

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe looks at a syringe produced at the Revital Healthcare Limited plant in Msumarini, Kilifi County, on April 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
  • The new infections resulted in a positivity rate of 9.4 per cent, up from the 5.7 per cent reported on Sunday.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases hit 175,681 on Monday after 344 new infections were found from a sample of 3,654 tested within a day.

