Kenya's Covid cases reach 192,758, positivity rate down to 8.8pc

Medics attend to a Covid-19 patient in an isolation ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit in Mbagathi, Nairobi.

  • The CS said that as of Sunday, 1,203 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 4,384 were being treated at home.

Kenya on Sunday recorded 323 new Covid-19 cases, out of 3,676 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the number of declared infections since last March to 192,758.

