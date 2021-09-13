Kenya's Covid cases near 244,000, death toll at 4,923

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Monday recorded 204 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 2,963 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed to cases to 243,929.

