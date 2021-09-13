Kenya's Covid cases near 244,000, death toll at 4,923

Kenya on Monday recorded 204 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 2,963 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed to cases to 243,929.

The positivity rate remained 6.9 per cent, the same figure recorded on Sunday, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,457,626.

Of the new patients, 198 were Kenyans and foreigners, 102 male and 102 female, the youngest six months old and the oldest 99 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 83 of the cases, Kiambu 16, Makueni 14, Garissa, Machakos and Turkana 10 each, Murang’a and Embu eight each, Nakuru seven and Isiolo six.

Baringo, Nyeri and Kwale counties each had four new infections, Kilifi, Migori, Siaya and Tharaka Nithi three each, Meru and Mombasa two each, and Kakamega, Kisii, Kitui and Taita Taveta one each.

In a statement to media houses on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 17 more deaths, all of them late reports from the audit of facility records in September, raising the toll to 4,923.

CS Kagwe also said another 984 patients had recovered from the disease, 518 of them at home and 466 in hospital, raising the number to 233,902.

As of Monday, 1,555 patients had been hospitalized with Covid-19 countrywide while 3,345 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 138 were under intensive care, 91 of them on ventilator support,33 on supplemental oxygen and 14 under observation.

Another 624 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 566 of them in general wards and 58 in high dependency units.

According to CS Kagwe, a total of 3,099,807 vaccines have been administered across the country- 2,270,827 first doses and 828,980 second doses.