Kenya's Covid cases exceed 243,000, death toll at 4,902

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Saturday increased by 511, from a sample of 6,434 tested in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total of confirmed infections since the first one in March 2020 stood at 243,456 while the positivity rate was 7.9 percent.

Of the new cases, 503 were Kenyans and eight foreigners, 256 males and 255 female, the youngest 10 months old and the oldest 96 years.

By Saturday, Kenya had conducted 2,450,791 for the disease.

Nairobi County remained in the lead with 93 new cases and was followed by Kiambu with 56, Nakuru 39, Nyeri 30, Uasin Gishu and Isiolo 22 each, Nandi 21, Kericho 19, Garissa 17, Machakos and Murang’a 15 each, Meru and Wajir 14 each, Embu 11 and Busia 10.

Kisii Kajiado and Tharaka Nithi recorded nine new cases each, Bomet eight, Laikipia, Kitui, Baringo, Mombasa and Nyandarua seven each, Mandera six, Kakamega five, Elgeyo Marakwet and Makueni four each, Trans Nzoia, Kilifi and Kwale three each, Lamu, Kisumu, Marsabit, Siaya and Homa Bay two each, and Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Turkana, Bungoma and Narok one each.

In a statement to media houses, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced six more deaths, raising the toll to 4,902, but said they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in August and September.

CS Kagwe also reported that 1,018 more patients had recovered from the disease, 810 of them under home-based care and 208 in hospital, raising the total to 231,958.

He said that 1,617 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 4,447 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 148 were under intensive care, 99 of them on ventilator support, 35 on supplemental oxygen and 14 under observation.

Another 622 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 562 of them in general wards and 60 in high dependency units.

Further, CS Kagwe reported that a total of 3,081,610 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 2,255,214 first doses and 826,396 second doses.