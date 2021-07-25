Kenya's Covid cases exceed 197,000 as death toll hits 3,865

Covid-19 victim burial in Meru

Public health officers are pictured next to a casket bearing the remains of a person who died of Covid-19, ahead of the burial in Maua, Meru County, on June 10, 2020.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • CS Kagwe announced that the death toll had increased by 16 to 3,865 but explained that one occurred over the past 24 hours while 15 were late reports confirmed after an audit.

Kenya on Sunday announced a Covid-19 positivity rate of 12.2 percent, down from the record 13.9 percent reported on Saturday, after recording 664 new infections.

