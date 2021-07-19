Kenya's Covid cases exceed 193,000, positivity rate at 8.2pc

Covid-19 test Eastleigh

A health worker prepares specimen bottles for use during a mass testing exercise for Covid-19 in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on May 20, 2020.

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Monday recorded 431 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,281 tested in the last 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of 8.2 percent, a decline from 8.8 percent recorded the previous day.

