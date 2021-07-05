Kenya's Covid cases exceed 186,000 as death toll hits 3,690

Kenya has recorded 185 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,047 tested in the last 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of nine percent.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Health said the number of confirmed cases had risen to 186,053 and that the country had conducted a total of 1,983,998 tests.

Of the new patients, 171 were Kenyans and 14 foreigners, 112 male and 73 females, the youngest five years old and the oldest 91 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 94 of the new infections, Bungoma 25, Mombasa 16, Machakos 11, Kakamega seven, Tana River and Kilifi five each, Kiambu four, Homa Bay, Kajiado and Nakuru three each, Murang’a and Kericho two each, and Kisii, Kwale, Makueni, Meru and Tharaka Nithi one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutashi Kagwe announced that 15 more had succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 3,690. He noted, however, that all these were late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in June.

CS Kagwe also reported that another 1,186 patients had recovered from Covid-19, 1,102 of them under home-based care and 84 at health facilities countrywide, raising the count to 128,811.

Most patients at home

As of Monday, 1,151 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 5,426 patients were being treated at home.

Of those admitted, 119 were under intensive care, 33 of them on ventilator support, 47 on supplemental oxygen and 39 under observation.

Another 183 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 161 of them in general wards and 21 in high dependency units.

On the ongoing vaccination exercise, the ministry said 1,477,916 doses had been administered by Monday, first doses numbering 1,018,143 and second doses numbering 459,773.

Among those who had received their second doses were 142,676 people aged 58 and above, 90,954 health workers, 62,724 teachers, 35,415 security officers and 128,004 ungrouped people.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 45.2 percent, with the majority of the recipients being males (55 percent).

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.77 percent.

Africa summary

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,669,873 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 146,401 while 4,924,099 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 2,062,896 while the northern African country Morocco reported 534,550 cases as of Monday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.