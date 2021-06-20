Kenya's Covid cases exceed 179,000 as death toll hits 3,456

A banner outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi on March 5, 2021 notifies members of the public of free vaccination against Covid-19.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

  • Nairobi County accounted for 88 of the new infections, Kisii 33, Uasin Gishu 26, Kisumu 24, Mombasa 19, Siaya 15, Homa Bay, Busia and Nandi 10 each, Meru seven, and Kilifi and Kakamega six each.

Kenya on Sunday recorded 283 more Covid-19 cases, following the analysis of 3,452 samples in 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed infections to 179,075.

