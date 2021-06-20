Kenya's Covid cases exceed 179,000 as death toll hits 3,456

Kenya on Sunday recorded 283 more Covid-19 cases, following the analysis of 3,452 samples in 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed infections to 179,075.

This resulted in a positivity rate of 8.2 percent, the Health ministry said, adding at least 1,904,519 tests had been conducted since the pandemic first struck the country in March 2020.

Of the new patients, 272 were Kenyans and 11 foreigners, 151 female and 132 males, the youngest two years old and the oldest 92.

Nairobi County accounted for 88 of the new infections, Kisii 33, Uasin Gishu 26, Kisumu 24, Mombasa 19, Siaya 15, Homa Bay, Busia and Nandi 10 each, Meru seven, and Kilifi and Kakamega six each.

Nakuru County recorded five cases, Narok three, Kiambu, Kwale, Machakos, Taita Taveta and Bungoma two each, and Murang’a, Nyamira, Nyeri, Bomet, Lamu, Turkana, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kajiado and Kericho one each.

Nine more deaths

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced nine more deaths, which raised the toll to 3,456, but said they were all late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records from April to June.

CS Kagwe further announced that 73 patients had recovered from the disease, 61 under home-basec care and 12 at hospitals countrywide, raising the total to 122,704.

As of Sunday, 106 patients had been admitted countrywide while 5,488 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 99 were under intensive care, 32 of them on ventilator support, 50 on supplemental oxygen and 17 under observation.

Another 117 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 107 of them in general wards and 10 in high dependency units.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,183,376 vaccine doses had been administered, with first doses numbering 995,012 and second doses numbering 188,364.

The rate of the uptake of the second dose among those who had received their first one was 18.9 percent while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 0.72 percent.

By Sunday, among those who have received their second doses were 51,691 health workers, 51,135 people aged 58 years and above, 21,701 teachers, 13,733 security officers and 50,104 ungrouped people.

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,160,473 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 136,810 while 4,590,617 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa had recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 1,796,589, while the two northern African countries, Morocco and Tunisia, reported 525,924 and 378,982 as of Saturday afternoon, respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.