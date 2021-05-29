Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives updates at Afya House, Nairobi, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The positivity rate is 7.1 per cent while the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March is 170,041.

Kenya on Friday recorded 344 more Covid-19 infections from a sample of 4,864 tested in the last 24 hours.

