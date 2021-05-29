Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

Kenya on Friday recorded 344 more Covid-19 infections from a sample of 4,864 tested in the last 24 hours.

This placed the positivity rate at 7.1 per cent, the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March at 170,041 and the tally of tests carried out since then at 1,801,449.

In a statement to the press, the Health ministry said the youngest of the new patients was two months old and the oldest 93 years. Kenyans numbered 334 and foreigners 10 whereas 198 were male and 146 female.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi County accounted for 77, Siaya 68, Kisumu 53, Mombasa 14, Bungoma 13, Busia and Uasin Gishu 12 each, Nakuru and Homa Bay 11 each, Kisii nine and Garissa eight.

Kiambu and Nyeri counties recorded seven new infections each, Embu six, Murang’a five, Makueni four, Kericho three, Baringo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Trans Nzoia and Turkana two each, and West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Mandera, Meru, Migori, Machakos, Nandi, Narok and Taita Taveta one each.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe further announced 16 more deaths, all of them late reports confirmed after the audit of facility in the last one month, pushing the toll to 3,124.

Mr Kagwe also reported that 30 more patients had recovered from the disease, three of them under home-based care and 27 in hospital, raising the total to 116,018.

By Friday, a total of 1,188 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 4,712 were under the home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 107 were under intensive care, 20 of them on ventilator support, 63 on supplemental oxygen and 24 under observation.

Another 86 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 80 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 966,433 persons had taken the jab by Friday, among them 292,767 people aged 58 years and above, 165,151 health workers, 151,995 teachers and 81,729 security officers.

Zambia's rising cases

Meanwhile in Africa, Zambia has become one of the top 10 countries with the highest number of daily new cases reported in the past week, a government official said on Friday.

"It is clear that as a country we should brace ourselves for a possible third wave. This evolution of the Covid-19 situation in our country calls for concerted efforts of all players across the inner fabric of our society," Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health for Technical Services, said in a press release.

He said there was a need to draw lessons from other countries, adding that the past 24 months have shown that the country was capable of mounting an effective response if there was concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

According to him, the super spreader events have continued to be a source of concern to the Covid-19 multisectoral response and urged all those intending to hold social gatherings to postpone the events but instead use virtual platforms.

He added that the country's health system remains weak and would not manage a surge in severe cases in hospitals requiring critical and emergency care.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 483 new cases out of 6,392 tests done. This brings the cumulative cases to 94,430 while 122 patients were discharged bringing the total recoveries to 91,443.

The country did not record any death during the same period with the current total deaths standing at 1,275.