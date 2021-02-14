Kenya's Covid-19 tally reaches 102,867 after 75 more test positive

Kenya has recorded 75 more Covid-19 cases form a sample of 3,025 tested over a day, raising the total since last March to 102,867.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, adding the death toll remained 1,795 as no new fatalities had been reported over the last 24 hours.

CS Kagwe also said that 56 more patients had recovered from the coronavirus disease, 37 of them in the home-based care programme and 19 at various hospitals, pushing the tally to 85,008.

With 1,795 deaths and 85,008 recoveries as of Sunday, the number of active cases of the disease in Kenya is 16,064.

The ministry said 62 of the new patients were Kenyans and 13 foreigners, 48 male and 27 female, the youngest five years old and the oldest 89.

Nairobi County accounted for 51 of the infections, Kiambu six, Busia four, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa and Nyeri two each, and Garissa, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia one each.

CS Kagwe also announced that 347 patients were being treated in hospital and 1,275 at home.

Thirty three of those in hospital were in intensive care units (ICU), 14 of them on ventilatory support, 18 on supplemental oxygen and one observation.

Eight other patients were also on supplementary oxygen but in general wards at various hospitals.

Kenya had tested a total of 1,241,368 samples for the disease as of Sunday.