Kenya's Covid-19 tally reaches 102,867 after 75 more test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe updates the country on the Covid-19 pandemic at Afya House, Nairobi, on June 16, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Kenya has recorded 75 more Covid-19 cases form a sample of 3,025 tested over a day, raising the total since last March to 102,867.

