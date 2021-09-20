Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate down to 4.2pc

A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council's headquarters in Nairobi on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By Amina Wako

  • As of Monday, 1,410 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 3,107 were in the home-based care programme.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya Monday increased to 246,643 after 113 more people tested positive from a sample of 2,680 analysed in the last 24 hours.

