Kenya's Covid-19 infections rise by 506, positivity rate of 6.9pc

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House Nairobi on March 29, 2021, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


Kenya has recorded 506 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,376 tested in the last 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of 6.9 per cent, a decrease from 7.9 per cent the previous day.

