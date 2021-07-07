Kenya's Covid-19 infections rise by 506, positivity rate of 6.9pc

Kenya has recorded 506 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,376 tested in the last 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of 6.9 per cent, a decrease from 7.9 per cent the previous day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said the total confirmed positive cases now stands at 186,959 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,996,442.

“From the cases, 468 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners. 287 are males and 219 females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 103 years,” reads the statement.

The 400 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 124, Mombasa 70, Uasin Gishu 41, Kilifi 25, Trans Nzoia 24, Nakuru 22, Kisumu 20, Kakamega 19, Siaya 18, Kiambu 15, Laikipia 14, Kisii 13, Busia 12, Kajiado 11, Vihiga 11, Kitui 10, Nandi 8, Kwale 7, Machakos 6, Baringo 6, Nyandarua 6, Murang’a 4, Turkana 4, Bungoma 3, Narok 3, Marsabit 2, Homa Bay 2, Meru 1, Nyamira 1, Tana River 1, Embu 1, Isiolo 1 and Kericho 1.

Deaths

At the same time, 8 patients are reported to have succumbed to the disease. One death was recorded in the last 24 hours while 7 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits in the months of June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,705.

Meanwhile, 355 patients are reported to have recovered from the disease, 241 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 114 from various health facilities countrywide.

“At the same time, arising from harmonisation of our records in the last 15 months, another 45,002 patients have also recovered,” the statement read in part.

Total recoveries now stand at 174,522 of whom 138,893 are from home-based care, while 35,629 are from various health facilities.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also noted that 1,128 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,392 patients are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

118 patients are in ICU, 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

Another 177 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 150 of them in general wards and 27 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,511,693 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,021,982 while second doses are 489,711.

Among those who had received their second doses were 151,806 people aged 58 and above, others 137,169, Health Workers 94,978, Teachers 67,376 while Security Officers are at 38,382.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 45 per cent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 per cent).