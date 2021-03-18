Kenya's Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 2,000 mark

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise as 1,225 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed positive cases to 117,535.

The new infections are from a sample size of 7,308 as the cumulative number of tests conducted now stands at 1,394,748.

The Health ministry also announced that the total number of fatalities rose to 1,954 after 17 patients died in last 24 hours.

From the new infection cases, 1,166 are Kenyans while 59 are foreigners - with 691 being male and 534 female. The youngest is a one-year-old baby and the oldest is 93-years-old.

The Ministry has also announced the recovery of 142 patients in the last 24 hours. According to Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, 83 of the latest recoveries are from home-based isolation and care while 59 patients have been discharged from various health facilities.

Cumulative recoveries in the country now stand at 89,203.

ICU

Further the Ministry said there are 793 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 2,250 are under home-based care.

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are 114. 28 patients are on ventilatory support and 81 on supplemental oxygen while 5 patients are on observation.

Another 38 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 30 of them in the general wards and eight in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Nairobi County continues to led the infection curve with 731 cases followed by Kiambu (197), Machakos (53), Mombasa (41), Nakuru (31), Nakuru (31), Uasin Gishu (30), Nyeri (27), Kajiado (23), Garissa (11), Meru (8), Nyandarua (8), Kilifi (7), Laikipia (6), Busia (6), Kirinyaga (6), Makueni (6), Kakamega (5), Kisii (4), Lamu (3), Lamu (3), Bungoma (3), Taita Taveta (3), Kisumu (3), Baringo (2), Murang’a (2), Nandi (2), Narok (2), Tharaka Nithi (1), Trans Nzoia (1), Elgeyo Marakwet (1), Embu (1) and Wajir (1).

