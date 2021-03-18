Kenya's Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 2,000 mark

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the media in Nairobi on March 4, 2021, following the dispatch of Covid-19 vaccines from the Kitengela depot to counties.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise as 1,225 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed positive cases to 117,535.

