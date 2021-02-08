Kenya's Covid-19 death toll increases by seven to 1,786

Seven more Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Kenya over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,786.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Monday, adding that the country’s number of declared infections had risen by 125, to 101,944.

Kenya confirmed its first case of the disease on March 13, 2020, after it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 201.

The 125 cases were found after the analysis of 1,953 samples over the last day, raising the total number of samples tested in Kenya so far to 1,216,695.

Seventy two of the new patients were Kenyans and 53 foreigners, 69 male and 56 female, the youngest a year old and the oldest 75.

Nairobi accounted for 94 of the cases, Kiambu and Laikipia five each, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi and Kwale three each, Mombasa and Nakuru two each, and Machakos , Nyandarua , Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu one each.

Recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 112 more patients had recovered, raising the national tally to 84,473.

Eighty four of these patients were in the home-based care programme while 28 were treated at health facilities across the country.

The CS further said that as of Monday, 384 patients had been admitted while 1,333 were being treated at home.

Thirty nine of those in hospital were in intensive care units, 15 of them on ventilatory support, 20 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation.

Thirteen others were also on supplementary oxygen but in general wards.

