Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 252,033 with 74 new infections

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya now has a total of 252,033 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases following the recording of 74 new infections from a sample of 3,987 analysed in the past 24 hours.

