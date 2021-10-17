Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 252,033 with 74 new infections

Kenya now has a total of 252,033 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases following the recording of 74 new infections from a sample of 3,987 analysed in the past 24 hours.

In a statement to media houses on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that the positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent while the number of tests conducted stood at 2,639,107.

From the cases 54 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 44 males while 30 are females. The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi county leads with the number of new infections with 39 cases followed by Nakuru 6, Siaya 5, Laikipia 5, Kericho 4, Kiambu 3, Machakos 3, Kajiado 2, Murang’a 2, Narok 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1 and Marsabit 1.

The ministry also announced that 76 patients have recovered from the disease with 60 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 245,254 of whom 198,131 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,123 are from various health facilities countrywide.

At the same time, eight more deaths were reported, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other 7 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,223.

By Sunday, 590 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 1,556 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 34 patients were in intensive care units, 21 of them on ventilator support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 177 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Thus far, Kenya has administered 4,500,179 vaccines, first doses numbering 3,291,192 and second doses numbering 1,208,987.