Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise by 130

The Ministry of Health has announced 130 new Covid-19 infections, tested in the last 24 hours from a sample of 4,918.

The new infections push Kenya’s total Covid-19 case load to 100,323 and 1,167,409 the total number of samples tested since March.

From the cases, 115 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners; 88 are male while 42 are female.

The youngest patient is a four-month-infant while the oldest is 88 years old.

In a statement to media houses on Wednesday the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 66 patients recovered from the coronavirus – 42 being from the Home-Based Care Program while 24 were discharged from various hospitals – taking total recoveries to 83,691.

In the last 24-hour, one patient succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 1,751.

Currently, there are 489 patients admitted at various health facilities countywide while 1,353 are under home-based care.

Also, there are 28 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 are on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

“Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit,” the statement read in part.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 66, Taita Taveta 18, Mombasa 9, Nakuru 6, Narok 6, Siaya 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 4, Kisii 4, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1, Nyamira 1 and Nyandarua 1.