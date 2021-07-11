Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000, positivity rate at 8.1pc

Covid-19 test Eastleigh

A health worker prepares specimen bottles for use during a mass testing exercise for Covid-19 in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on May 20, 2020.

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP
By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • The number of confirmed cases rose to 188,754 while the positivity rate dropped further, from 8.9 percent on Saturday, to 8.1 percent.

Kenya on Sunday recorded 241 new Covid-19 cases, one more fatality and 1,401 recoveries, the Health ministry announced in a statement to newsrooms.

