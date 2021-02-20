Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 104,000 as death toll reaches 1,817

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Saturday that 152 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in a single day, bringing the total to 103,993.

The new patients were found after 3,734 samples were tested in that period, raising the number analysed since the first case in March 2020 to 1,262,358.

Kenyans patients numbered 137 while the rest were foreigners. A hundred and four were male and 48 female, the youngest two years old and the oldest 88.

Nairobi County recorded 105 of the new infections and was followed by Nakuru and Mombasa with eight each, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu seven each, Machakos and Taita Taveta three each, Kajiado, Nyeri and Kisumu two each, and Makueni, Meru, Murang’a, Nandi and Kakamega one each.

CS Kagwe further reported that Kenya’s death toll had risen to 1,817 as four more patients had succumbed to the virus.

He also announced the recovery of eight more patients, all of them in hospital, bringing the total to 85,540.

The Ministry of Health said that by Saturday, 335 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,151 were under home-based isolation and care.

Forty seven patients were under intensive care at various health facilities, 18 of them on ventilatory support, 24 on supplemental oxygen and five under observation.

Another nine patients were also on supplementary oxygen but in general wards (eight) and a high dependency unit (one).