Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 104,000 as death toll reaches 1,817

Covid-19 testing in Ruaraka

A woman and her infant wait to be tested for Covid-19 at a testing site in Ruaraka, Nairobi, on May 28, 2020. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Amina Wako

  • The Ministry of Health said that by Saturday, 335 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,151 were under home-based isolation and care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Saturday that 152 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in a single day, bringing the total to 103,993.

