Kenya's Covid-19 cases increase by 218 to 179,293

Covid vaccination at KNH

A banner outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi on March 5, 2021 notifies members of the public of free vaccination against Covid-19.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced five more deaths, which raised the toll to 3,461.

Kenya on Monday recorded 218 more Covid-19 cases, following the analysis of 2,577 samples in 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed infections to 179,293.

