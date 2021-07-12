Kenya's Covid-19 cases increase by 188 to 188,942

Covid-19 test Eastleigh

A health worker prepares specimen bottles for use during a mass testing exercise for Covid-19 in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on May 20, 2020.

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP
By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • By Monday, 1,062 patients had been admitted with Covid-19 at health facilities countrywide while  4,381 were under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday hit 188,942 after 188 new infections were found from a sample of 2,354 analysed within a day.

