Kenya's Covid-19 cases increase by 188 to 188,942

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday hit 188,942 after 188 new infections were found from a sample of 2,354 analysed within a day.

In a statement to the press, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the positivity rate was eight percent and the country had tested at least 2,018,013 samples for the disease.

Of the new patients, 174 were Kenyans and 14 foreigners 102 male and 86 female, the youngest two years old and the oldest 85 years.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Nairobi County accounted for 128 of the cases and was followed by Kiambu with 10, Machakos nine, Siaya, Kwale and Nakuru seven each, Embu, Kajiado and Murang’a three each, Makueni and Uasin Gishu two each, and Garissa, Kilifi, Homa Bay, Laikipia, Kakamega, Nyeri and Mandera one each.

By Monday, 1,062 patients had been admitted with Covid-19 at health facilities countrywide while 4,381 were under the home-based isolation and care programme.

CS Kagwe said 120 of the hospitalised people were under intensive care, 41 of them on ventilator support, 59 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under monitoring.

Another 223 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 201 of them in general wards and 22 in high dependency units.

Kenya’s death toll on Monday increased by one to 3,723, but the ministry said this was a late death report confirmed after an audit of facility records in July.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Another 341 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease, 250 of them at home and 91 in hospital, pushing the total to 179,861.

As of Monday, a total of 1,547,092 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 1,028,121 first doses and 518,971 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 50.5 percent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 percent), while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was two percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 160,418 people aged 58 years and above, 98,901 health workers, 71,746 teachers, 40,970 security officers and 146,936 ungrouped individuals.