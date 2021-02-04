Kenya's Covid-19 cases increase by 180 to 101,339

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Thursday rose by 180 to 101,339, from a sample of 4,580 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Health ministry said 145 of the new patients were Kenyans and 35 foreigners, 100 male and 80 female, the youngest two years old and the oldest 88.

Ninety nine of the cases were recorded in Nairobi County, 33 in Kiambu, eight in Nakuru, seven in Kajiado and six in Kisumu.

Uasin Gishu followed with five new infections, Mombasa and Taita Taveta four each, Nandi and Nyeri three each, Meru two and Busia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Kwale and Machakos one each.

The country’s death toll rose to 1,773 after four patients succumbed to the virus, while the number of recoveries increased by 83 to 84,143.

Of the 83 newly recovered patients, 53 were under the home-based care programme while 30 were treated at hospitals across the country.

Nearly 500 admitted

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and in Kenya on March 13, 2020.

By February 4, 2021, Kenya had tested 1,200,302 samples for Covid-19.

As of Thursday, 460 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 1,432 were being treated at home.

Twenty six of the admitted patients were under intensive care due to Covid-19 complications, 11 of them on ventilator support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 16 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 12 of them in general wards and four in high dependency units.