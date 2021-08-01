Kenya's Covid-19 cases hit 203,680, positivity rate down to 9pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Harambee House in Nairobi on Kenya's Covid-19 containment measures.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • As of Sunday, 1,475 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 3,987 were in the home-based care programme.

Kenya on Sunday reported 467 more Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,217 tested in the last 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases to 203,680.

