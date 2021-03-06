Kenya's Covid-19 cases exceed 108,000 after 633 more test positive

Covid vaccination at KNH

A banner outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi on March 5, 2021 notifies members of the public of free vaccination against Covid-19.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As of Saturday, 483 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,389 patients were being treated at home.

The Health ministry on Saturday announced 633 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 108,362.

