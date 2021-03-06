Kenya's Covid-19 cases exceed 108,000 after 633 more test positive

The Health ministry on Saturday announced 633 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 108,362.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement that the cases were found after the analysis of 5,193 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the number of tests carried out in Kenya so far to 1,327,999.

Seventy nine of the new patients were foreigners and 554 Kenyans, 384 male and 249 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 85.

Nairobi continued to lead with 1,430 new cases and was followed by Kiambu with 58, Nakuru 44, Kajiado 19, Migori 17, Uasin Gishu 14 and Mombasa and Machakos with seven each.

And then came Trans Nzoia with five, Kisumu four, Kilifi, Kakamega and Makueni three each, Bungoma, Kitui, Narok and Nyandarua two each, and Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Homa Bay, Laikipia, Lamu, Meru, Murang'a, Kericho and Kisii one each.

CS Kagwe also reported 374 more recoveries, 328 of them under the home-based care programme and 46 at health facilities countrywide, raising the total to 87,550.

One more death was reported in the past 24 hours, placing the toll in Kenya at 1,874.

As of Saturday, 483 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,389 patients were being treated at home.

Sixty nine of the hospitalised patients were under intensive care, 26 of them on ventilatory support, 33 on supplemental oxygen and 10 under observation

Another 18 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, all of them in general wards.