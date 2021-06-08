Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 433 to 173,072

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • The country’s positivity rate was therefore 9.7 per cent while the number of tests carried out since the first one in March 202 was 1,840,889.

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 433 new Covid-19 cases, out of 4,479 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the number of declared infections to 173,072.

