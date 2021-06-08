Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 433 to 173,072

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 433 new Covid-19 cases, out of 4,479 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the number of declared infections to 173,072.

The country’s positivity rate was therefore 9.7 per cent while the number of tests carried out since the first one in March 202 was 1,840,889.

Of the new patients, 415 were Kenyans and 18 foreigners, 247 male and 186 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 98.

Kisumu County accounted for 129 of the new infections, Nairobi 84, Siaya and Mombasa 24 each, Trans Nzoia 23, Kericho 21, Uasin Gichu 16, Nakuru 14, Makueni and Kiambu 11 each, Kisii nine, Homa Bay and Nyamira eight each, and Kajiado seven.

Bomet County recorded six cases, Bungoma five, Baringo four, Busia, Garissa, Kakamega and Kilifi three each, Kwale, Machakos, Marsabit, Meru, Narok and Nyeri two each, and Elgeyo Marakwet , Embu , Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Murang’a one each.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18 more deaths raised the country’s toll to 3,308, but explained that they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility in April and May.

The ministry further reported 395 more recoveries, 262 of them under the home-based care programme and 133 in hospitals across the country, raising the total to 118,621.

The CS said that as of Tuesday, 1,125 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 4,895 were being treated at home.

The number of those in intensive care units was 111, with 27 of the patients on ventilator support, 66 on supplemental oxygen and 18 under observation.

Another 98 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 91 of them in general wards and seven in high dependency units.

As of Tuesday, 1,005,059 vaccines doses had been administered across the country, 978,127 being first doses and 27,382 second doses.

CS Kagwe said the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was les than one per cent.