Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 325 to nearly 106,000

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Sunday increased by 325 to 105,973, the Health ministry announced, saying 3,282 samples had been tested within a day.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country has tested over 1,298,800 samples for the disease since reporting the first case on March 13, 2020.

All but 29 of the new patients were Kenyans.

Eighty of them were female and 245 male, the youngest a year old and the oldest 85.

Two hundred and seven of the new infections were recorded in Nairobi County, 30 in Busia, 21 in Mombasa, 14 in Machakos and 11 in Kiambu.

Kajiado accounted for nine of the cases, Uasin Gishu and Garissa five each, Nakuru, Meru and Tharaka Nithi, Murang'a and Kericho two each, and Kirinyaga, Makueni, Migori, Narok, Kakamega, Bungoma and West Pokot one each.

CS Kagwe announced that the number of recovered patients had risen by 69 to 86,678 and that 58 of them were in the home-based care programme while 11 had been hospitalised.

He also reported that two more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll in Kenya to 1,856.

By Sunday, 1,495 patients had been registered under the home-based car programme while 347 had been hospitalised countrywide.

Of those admitted, 58 were in intensive care units (ICU), 26 of them on ventilatory support, 28 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation.

Another 15 patients were also on supplemental oxygen, but in general wards (14) and a high dependency unit (one).