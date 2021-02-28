Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 325 to nearly 106,000

A man raising awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic rides his bicycle in the Nairobi Central Business District.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two hundred and seven of the new infections were recorded in Nairobi County, 30 in Busia, 21 in Mombasa, 14 in Machakos and 11 in Kiambu.

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Sunday increased by 325 to 105,973, the Health ministry announced, saying 3,282 samples had been tested within a day.

