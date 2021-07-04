Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

Covid-19 mass testing in Eastleigh

A health worker writes on a sample of a specimen bottle while a resident of Eastleigh, Nairobi, waits to be tested for the coronavirus during a mass testing exercise on May 20, 2020. 

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • By Sunday, 1,473,869 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, first doses numbering 1,017,485 and second doses numbering 456,384.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, since the first one in March 2020, Sunday increased by 277 to 185,868, the Health ministry announced.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zuma: I'm not going to jail

  2. Tigray forces issue strict ceasefire conditions

  3. US issues warning to aircraft in Tigray

  4. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

  5. 45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.