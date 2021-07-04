Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, since the first one in March 2020, Sunday increased by 277 to 185,868, the Health ministry announced.

This followed the analysis of 3,796 samples within a day, raising the number of tests carried out by Saturday to 1,981,951. The positivity rate stood at 7.3 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was 10 months old and the oldest 95 years. Kenyans numbered 272 and foreigners five whereas 158 were male and 119 female.

Nairobi remained in the lead in terms of case distribution by country, with 64 new ones, and was followed by Mombasa with 31, Nandi 27, Siaya 22, Nakuru 21, Busia 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Homa Bay 10, Kericho and Kisumu nine each, Bungoma and Narok seven each, Embu six, Kilifi and Migori five each, Kakamega, Lamu and Kiambu four each, Meru, Bomet and Taita Taveta two each, and Kisii, Kitui and Murang’a one each.

Four more deaths

In a statement to media houses, CS Kagwe further announced four more deaths, all of them late reports confirmed after audit of facility records in June, raising the toll to 3,675.

He also reported that another 669 patients had recovered from the disease, 588 of them under home-based isolation and care and 81 at health facilities across the country, raising the number to 127,625.

As of Sunday, the CS said, 1,126 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 5,834 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 115 patients were in intensive care units, 34 of them on ventilator support, 50 on supplemental oxygen and 31 patients under observation.

Another 166 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 151 of them in general wards and 15 in high dependency units.

By Sunday, 1,473,869 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, first doses numbering 1,017,485 and second doses numbering 456,384.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 44.9 percent, the majority of the recipients being male (55 percent). The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.76 percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 141,730 people aged 58 and above, 90,628health workers, 62,205 teachers, 34,820 security officers and 127,001ungrouped people.

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,637,941 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 145,742 while 4,899,495 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

On Saturday, South Africa became the first African country to pass the two million Covid-19 confirmed cases threshold.

South Africa recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa, at 2,046,311, while the northern African country Morocco reported 533,945 cases as of Sunday noon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.