Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 269 to 243,725

Covid-10 test Nairobi

A health worker collects a sample for a Covid-19 test.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

Kenya now has a total of 243,725 confirmed Covid-19 cases following the recording of 269 new infections from a sample of 3,872 analysed in the past 24 hours.

