Kenya's confirmed Covid cases rise by 269 to 243,725

Kenya now has a total of 243,725 confirmed Covid-19 cases following the recording of 269 new infections from a sample of 3,872 analysed in the past 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, adding that four more deaths had raised the toll to 4,906.

He noted, however, that all the deaths were late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in September.

The positivity rate dropped to 6.9 per cent, from the 7.9 per cent on Saturda, while the number of tests conducted as of Sunday stood at 2,454,663.

Of the new patients, CS Kagwe, 265 were Kenyans and four foreigners. 135 male and 134 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 101 years.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded117, Kajiado 20, Machakos 18, Nakuru 17, Meru and Uasin Gishu 11 each, Kitui 10 and Kiambu nine.

Nyeri and Kisii each had six new infections, Embu, Marsabit, Mombasa and Garissa five each, Bomet and Kakamega four each, Laikipia three, Taita Taveta two, and Tana River, Wajir, Baringo, Bungoma, Isiolo, Kericho, Kwale, Migori, Siaya, Nandi and Murang’a each.

Recoveries and admissions

The ministry also announced that 960 more patients had recovered from the disease, 895 of them at home and 65 in hospital, raising the total to 232,918.

By Sunday, 1,600 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 4,032 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 141 patients were in intensive care units, 93 of them on ventilator support, 34 on supplemental oxygen and 14 under observation.

Another 626 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 567 of them in general wards and 59 in high dependency units.

Thus far, Kenya has administered 3,090,932 vaccines, first doses numbering 2,262,968 and second doses numbering 827,964.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 36.6 per cent, with the majority being male (56 per cent), while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 3.04 per cent.

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,024,502 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 202,915, while some 7,302,535 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,854,234 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 902,694 cases as of Sunday morning.