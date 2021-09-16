Kenya's confirmed Covid cases increase by 511 to 245,337

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks at Ng'undu-Kamulu Level 3 Hospital in Ruai, Nairobi County, on September 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter  &  Xinhua

Kenya on Thursday recorded 511 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 7,955 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed to cases to 245,337.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.