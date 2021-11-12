Kenya’s biggest fashion event is back 

You know fashion events have moved a notch higher when among the invited guests is a country.

Colombia! The country that exports emeralds will bring two designers -- Hernán Zajar and Mercedes Campuzano -- to the Tribe Hotel, Nairobi on December 4 for the Tribal Chic fashion show.

The event that is hosted annually at the Tribe Hotel will showcase international designers and the best of Kenyan design to local fashion insiders.

Looking back at past shows, fashion show curator Alvaro Daza has pronounced this year's show will be different. For starters, the runway will be at the pool, and not the lobby like in previous years.

“This year we are using the platform, not only to showcase fashion, but also to make sure that the designers are heard, that the business is happening and people are selling the power of our country,” Mr Daza said.

For more than 10 years, Tribal Chic has been East Africa's premier fashion hub and destination, showing African design to the world every year. In this edition, international and Kenyan minds come together to establish a new mindset in the design industry.

“We are going to have five new Kenyans designers competing for a spot on the runway. The one who wins not only earns a spot to showcase their outfits on the runway, but also gets a one-year contract with Little Red to sell their designs through their stores, and also a one-year mentorship with one of the panelists,” Mr Daza said.

Lifestyle influencers

Among the designers will be David Avido, a Kenyan designer from Kibera known for his signature wax-print bomber jackets.

Avido was among Kenyan brands that American pop star Beyoncé featured on her list of black-owned businesses set to benefit from proceeds of her song “Black Parade” last year.

Hernán Zajar is known for his avant-garde designs characterised by mixing colours and using materials such as filigree in his garments and accessories, and techniques from his native Mompox -- a town in northern Colombia.

Through its platform Nation.Africa, the Nation Media Group (NMG) has collaborated with Tribe Hotel on the Tribal Chic event to celebrate the power of two worlds.

The digital brand manager of Nation.Africa, Ms Njeri Ngige, thanked the NMG team for working tirelessly to create and make the 10th Tribal Chic possible.

She said Nation.Africa was proud to be part of the event to “celebrate our power to transform and integrate the best of both worlds”.

The event is expected to bring together fashion and lifestyle influencers, young designers, people interested in fashion and experts.