Kenya’s ‘Adopt a river’ initiative lauded at Unep climate meet

Unea President Espen Barth Eide

Unea President Espen Barth Eide gives his opening address at the start of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2) in Nairobi on February 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has lauded efforts by youth groups to rehabilitate rivers in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.