Covid vaccination at KNH
AFP

News

Prime

Kenya’s 10 million jabs in doubt as AU deliveries set to dip

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya might not meet its target to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of December despite buying 13 million Johnson and Johnson (J&J) doses from the African Union (AU).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.