Kenya reports 80 new Covid infections, death toll of 1,731

Eighty more people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the number of declared infections in Kenya to 99,162.

The Health ministry reported this on Sunday, saying 3,733 samples were analysed in the past 24 hours.

This raised the total number of samples tested since March 13, 2020, when Kenya confirmed its first case of the disease, to 1,125,679.

The ministry further reported the recovery of 26 more patients, pushing the total to 82,350. Twenty four of them were treated at home and two in hospital.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the death toll increased by three to 1,731.

Case distribution

Of the new patients, 62 were Kenyans and 18 foreigners, 48 male and 32 female, the youngest 11 years old and the oldest 81.

Nairobi County accounted for 62 of the cases, Meru four, Busia three, Kiambu two, and Kericho, Kilifi, Makueni, Mombasa, Nyandarua and Uasin Gishu one each.

By Sunday, 699 patients had been admitted to hospitals around the country while 1,642 were in the home-based isolation and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 30 were in intensive care units (ICU), 14 of them on ventilatory support, 13 on supplemental oxygen and three under observation.

Another 13 patients were also on supplementation oxygen but in the general wards (12) and a high dependency unit (one).