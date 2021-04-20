Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 10.8pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on April 2, 2021, on Covid-19 vaccinations.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 18 more deaths, but said that only two of them had occurred over the past 24 hours.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 10.8 per cent on Tuesday, the Health ministry reporting 629 new infections from a sample of 5,832 tested in the last 24 hours.

