Kenya reports 204 more Covid-19 cases, positivity rate of 6.9pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe looks at a syringe produced at the Revital Healthcare Limited plant in Msumarini, Kilifi County, on April 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 21 deaths more deaths, all of them late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records, raising the toll to 3,595.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday increased by 204 to 182,597, from a sample of 2,971 tested in the past 24 hours.

