Kenya reports 195 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced 195 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, bringing the tally of confirmed infections since the first one last March to 101,534.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement that the new patients were found after 5,859 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, raising the total so far to 1,206,161.

He also reported three more deaths, pushing the toll to 1,776, and 125 new recoveries, raising the total to 84,268. Eighty of these patients recovered in hospitals while 45 were in the home-based care programme.

In terms of case distribution, the CS said Nairobi County remained in the lead with 140 new cases followed by Kiambu with eight, Turkana and Machakos with six each, and Mombasa, Embu and Kisumu with five each.

And then came Nakuru, Kajiado 3, Garissa, Nyeri and Nyeri with three each, Laikipia and Kilifi two each, and Makuen, Kisii, Siaya and Trans Nzoia one each.

Twenty one of the new patients were foreigners and the rest Kenyans, 116 male and 79 female, the youngest case a month old and the oldest 90 years.

As of February 5, 401 patients had been admitted in health facilities countywide while 1,419 were being treated at home.

Of those admitted, 27 were under intensive care,

patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of them on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 17 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, but in the general wards (12) and high dependency units (five).