Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 134,058 as 6 more patients die

Kenya has recorded another 1,412 Covid-19 cases from 9,219 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This now brings the country’s total confirmed cases to 134,058.

While giving the daily update on Wednesday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that Kenya’s positivity rate now stands at 15.3 per cent.

From Wednesday’s cases, 1,324 are Kenyans while 88 are foreigners, with 771 being male and 641 being female.

The youngest is an eight-month-old-infant while the oldest is 94.

Over the same 24-hour period, six more patients succumbed to Covid-19, raising the country’s cumulative fatalities to 2,153.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi said that Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 389 to stand at 92,679. She added that 230 of the new recoveries were in home-based care while 159 were in hospitals.

Hospitalised

The Ministry of Health further said 1,349 patients had been hospitalised by Wednesday, with 153 of them being under intensive care. Of those in ICU, 43 were on ventilatory support, 101 on supplemental oxygen and nine under observation.

Another 106 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 91 of them being in general wards and 15 in high dependency units.

The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 4,799.

Nairobi leading

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, Nairobi accounted for 651, Nakuru 142, Mombasa 90, Kiambu 64, Turkana 54, Machakos 42, Uasin Gishu 42, Kilifi 34, Kakamega 29, Kisumu 26, Kajiado 26, Busia 23, Kisii 23,Kitui 20, Nandi 19, Murang’a 16, Makueni 16, Trans Nzoia 13, Kericho 13, Nyeri 11 and Siaya 11.

Others include Vihiga 7, Laikipia 7, Marsabit 6, West Pokot 6, Kwale 4, Garissa 4, Mandera 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2 and Elgeyo Marakwet 2.

Baringo, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga and Lamu each had a single case.



