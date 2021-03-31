Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 134,058 as 6 more patients die

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi giving the daily briefing on Covid-19 on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded another 1,412 Covid-19 cases from 9,219 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This now brings the country’s total confirmed cases to 134,058.

