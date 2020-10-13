Kenya reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths as caseload rises to 41,937

Kenya coronavirus caseload reached 41,937 on Tuesday, with the Health ministry's announcement of 318 more cases following the testing of 2,592 samples in 24 hours.

This number of samples brought the total tested since March 13, when the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the country, to 595,791.

In the daily briefing on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also reported 243 more recoveries, bringing the total to 31,340, and 10 more deaths, bringing the toll to 787.

Of the new 243 recoveries, 132 patients were on home-based care and 111 in various hospitals.