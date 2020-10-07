Kenya records highest Covid-19 recoveries as 321 test positive

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that 4,328 people had recovered from Covid-19, the highest number of recoveries in the country since it recorded its first positive case on March 13.

The total recoveries now stands at 31,659.

Of the 4,328 new recoveries 4,222 patients were on home-based care and 106 were in various hospitals across the country.

In a statement, the Health ministry said 321 additional positive cases were recorded from 4,342 samples bringing the tally to 39,907.

Of the 321 new patients, 309 are Kenyans and 12 foreigners, the youngest a nine-month-old infant and the oldest 88.

As of October 7, the country had tested a total of 569,678 samples for the new coronavirus.