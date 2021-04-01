Kenya’s Covid cases rise to 135,042, 14 more die of virus

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 135,042 following the reporting of 984 new infections in the past 24 hours.

While making the announcement Thursday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases are from a sample size of 5,318.

From Thursday’s cases, 928 are Kenyans while 56 are foreigners, with 521 being male and 463 being female. The youngest is a six-month-old-infant while the oldest is 97.

At the same time, Dr Aman said Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 388 to 93,067. He said that 314 of the new recoveries were in home-based care while 74 were in hospitals.

Cumulative fatalities

The Health CAS also announced that 14 more people have succumbed to Covid-19, raising Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2,167.

He revealed that two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while the rest were late death reports from various health facilities.

The Ministry of Health further said 1,557 patients had been hospitalised by Thursday, with 161 of them being under intensive care. Of those in ICU, 48 were on ventilatory support, 104 on supplemental oxygen and nine under observation.

Another 252 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 240 of them being in general wards and 12 in high dependency units.

The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 4,879.

Cases per county

Nairobi county continues to lead with the member of infections per county with 483 followed by Kiambu 73, Machakos 61, Uasin Gishu 46, Nyeri 36, Nakuru 35, Kericho 32, Kitui 28, Mombasa 23, Kisumu 21, Meru 20, Kajiado 20, Makueni 16, Nandi 12, Kilifi 10, Samburu 9, Siaya 9, Migori 9, Bomet 6, Kakamega 6, Homa Bay 6, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Busia 3, Marsabit 3, Murang’a 3, Nyandarua 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 1, Mandera 1 and Vihiga 1.

At the same time, Dr Aman revealed that 196,435 people in Kenya have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Aman further added that over 800,000 doses have been dispatched for vaccination countrywide.