Kenya’s Covid cases rise to 135,042, 14 more die of virus

Rashid Aman

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman giving the daily Covid-19 update on April 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Health CAS Rashid Aman said the new cases are from a sample size of 5,318.
  • Fourteen more people have succumbed to Covid-19, raising Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2,167.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 135,042 following the reporting of 984 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Cameroon: No country for young men 

  2. Kenya records 984 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Judge recuses himself from Mwilu case

  4. Two Kenyan drivers attacked, killed in S.Sudan

  5. Raila: I'm Covid-19 negative

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.