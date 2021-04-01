Kenya’s Covid cases rise to 135,042, 14 more die of virus
What you need to know:
- Health CAS Rashid Aman said the new cases are from a sample size of 5,318.
- Fourteen more people have succumbed to Covid-19, raising Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2,167.
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 135,042 following the reporting of 984 new infections in the past 24 hours.
While making the announcement Thursday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases are from a sample size of 5,318.
From Thursday’s cases, 928 are Kenyans while 56 are foreigners, with 521 being male and 463 being female. The youngest is a six-month-old-infant while the oldest is 97.
At the same time, Dr Aman said Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 388 to 93,067. He said that 314 of the new recoveries were in home-based care while 74 were in hospitals.
Cumulative fatalities
The Health CAS also announced that 14 more people have succumbed to Covid-19, raising Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2,167.
He revealed that two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while the rest were late death reports from various health facilities.
The Ministry of Health further said 1,557 patients had been hospitalised by Thursday, with 161 of them being under intensive care. Of those in ICU, 48 were on ventilatory support, 104 on supplemental oxygen and nine under observation.
Another 252 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 240 of them being in general wards and 12 in high dependency units.
The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 4,879.
Cases per county
Nairobi county continues to lead with the member of infections per county with 483 followed by Kiambu 73, Machakos 61, Uasin Gishu 46, Nyeri 36, Nakuru 35, Kericho 32, Kitui 28, Mombasa 23, Kisumu 21, Meru 20, Kajiado 20, Makueni 16, Nandi 12, Kilifi 10, Samburu 9, Siaya 9, Migori 9, Bomet 6, Kakamega 6, Homa Bay 6, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Busia 3, Marsabit 3, Murang’a 3, Nyandarua 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 1, Mandera 1 and Vihiga 1.
At the same time, Dr Aman revealed that 196,435 people in Kenya have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr Aman further added that over 800,000 doses have been dispatched for vaccination countrywide.
“So far the balance of vaccines that are at our national level amount to 314, 000, while at the regional level there are 261,500 still left. In the sub county stores there is a balance of 138, 000. Other health facilities have received 406,500 doses. The Government aims at vaccinating 26 million Kenyans by June next year,” Dr Aman said.