Kenya surpasses 6m vaccination mark

Covid jab

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a traveller at the Standard Gauge Railway Miritini Station.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has surpassed the six million mark in Covid-19 vaccinations administered, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.