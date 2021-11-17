Kenya surpasses 6m vaccination mark

Kenya has surpassed the six million mark in Covid-19 vaccinations administered, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The ministry further called on Kenyans to get vaccinated against coronavirus to hit the 10 million mark by December 2021.

As of Tuesday, a total of 6,168,086 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,924,602 were partially vaccinated, while those fully vaccinated were 2,243,484.

In a statement to media houses, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that the shelf life for the J&J Covid-19 vaccine has been extended to six months. This only applies to the vaccine doses from the US.

Those coming through COVAX or the EU have a shelf life of 4.5 months.

“This only applies to vaccine doses coming from the US, usually donated doses that are shipped at this temperature. For doses coming through COVAX or the EU, the shelf-life at 2-8◦C remains 4.5 months,” the statement read in part.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 53.5 percent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.2 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 69 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,345 with a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 20, Siaya 7, Kericho 6, Kilifi 4, Nakuru 3, Nyandarua 3, Kisumu 2, Kiambu 2, Garissa 2, Kajiado 2, Busia 2, Taita Taveta 2,Murang’a 2, Turkana 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1, Mombasa 1, Nandi 1,Bomet1, Bungoma 1, Embu 1 and Nyeri 1.

According to the CS, 80 patients have recovered from the disease, with 44 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 36 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries stand at 247,791, of whom 200,140 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,651 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Three deaths were reported during the same period, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September and October 2021, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,325.