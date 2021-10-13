Kenya's Covid cases rise by 170, positivity rate at 3.7pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen by 170 from a sample size of 4,648 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 3.7 per cent an increase from 2 per cent on Tuesday.

Total confirmed cases are now 251,483 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,617,700.

Nairobi County recorded 35 cases followed by Marsabit 25, Meru 13, Nakuru 9, Kiambu 8, Kakamega 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Murang’a 6, Baringo 4, Narok 4, Nyandarua 4, Laikipia 4, Siaya 4, Makueni 4, Garissa 3, Kericho 3, Kisii 3, Kitui 3, Machakos 3, Migori 3, Mombasa 3, Nandi 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Tana River 2, Homa Bay 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Turkana 1 and West Pokot 1.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of recovery has risen by 213, with 111 of the patients being from the home-based care programme while 102 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 244,746.

At the same time, the ministry noted that three deaths were reported, all of them being late fatalities reported after conducting facility record audits in October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,198.

Further, a total of 661 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide with 1,668 are under the home-based care programme. 37 patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 210 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 206 of them in general wards and four in High Dependency Units (HDU).

So far, the country has administered a total of 4,273,664 Covid-19 vaccines. Of these, total first doses are 3,183,079 while second jabs are 1,090,585.