Kenya records 96 new Covid cases with 2.0pc positivity rate

Kenya now has a total of 251,313 confirmed Covid-19 cases following the recording of 96 new infections from a sample of 3,198 analysed in the past 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

The positivity rate dropped to 2.0 per cent, from the 2.6 per cent on Monday, while the number of tests conducted stood at 2,613,052.

Of the new patients, CS Kagwe said, 61 were Kenyans and four foreigners. 38 males and 27 female, the youngest seven-year-old child and the oldest 83 years.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded 23 new cases, Samburu 5, Meru 5, Nakuru 4, Garissa 3, West Pokot 3, Makueni 3, Kajiado 3, Kiambu 2, Nandi 2, Migori 1, Murang’a 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Nyeri 1, Kericho 1, Kakamega 1, Siaya 1, Baringo 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Kitui 1.

The ministry also announced that 296 more patients had recovered from the disease, 279 of them at home and 17 in hospital, raising the total to 244,533.

By Tuesday, 712 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 1,711 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 43 patients were in intensive care units, 25 of them on ventilator support and 18 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 242 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 238 of them in general wards and four in high dependency units.

At the same time, five more patients have succumbed to virus in Kenya, one in the last 24 hours while the other four were late deaths reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in October. This now raises cumulative fatalities to 5,195.

Thus far, Kenya has administered 4,210,315 vaccines, first doses numbering 3,155,222 and second doses numbering 1,055,093.