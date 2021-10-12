Kenya records 96 new Covid cases with 2.0pc positivity rate

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on October 12, 2021 announced that Kenya had recorded 96 new Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 2.0 per cent.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya now has a total of 251,313 confirmed Covid-19 cases following the recording of 96 new infections from a sample of 3,198 analysed in the past 24 hours.

