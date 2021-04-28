Kenya records 834 new Covid cases as positivity rate at 9.8pc

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on April 28, 2021 announced that 834 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 834 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours from a sample size of 8,498. This now raises the total number of confirmed infections to 158,326 with a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent.

