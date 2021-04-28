Kenya records 834 new Covid cases as positivity rate at 9.8pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 834 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours from a sample size of 8,498. This now raises the total number of confirmed infections to 158,326 with a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent.

From the cases, 805 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. Males account for 499 of these cases while 335 are females. The youngest is a 14-day-old-infant while the oldest is 100 years old.

The CS was speaking on Wednesday at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Mr Kagwe also announced that 570 patients have recovered from the disease over the same period, of whom 293 were from the home-based and isolation care while 286 were discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries in the country now stand at 107,882.

Kenya’s death toll

Meanwhile, 23 more patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative fatalities in the country to 2,688.

According to the CS, two deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, 15 on diverse dates within the last one-month while six are from facility record audits.

A total of 1,300 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,978 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

There are 198 patients in the ICU — 35 of whom are on ventilatory support — and 134 on supplemental oxygen while 29 are on observation.

Another 177 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 170 of them in general wards and seven in the high dependency units (HDU).

Cases distribution

Nairobi still leads with new infections, having recorded 246 in the last 24 hours. Kericho follows with 98, Trans Nzoia 33, Nandi, Kakamega and Kisumu 30 cases each, Kitui and Uasin Gishu 28 cases each, Kilifi 25, Nakuru 23, Mombasa and Busia 22 cases each, Kiambu 21, Machakos 19, Baringo 18, Meru and Siaya 13 cases each.

Other counties include Nyandarua with 6 cases, Murang’a and Vihiga 5 cases each, Homa Bay, Turkana, Laikipia, West Pokot, Marsabit and Narok 3 cases each, Nyeri 2, while Tana River, Elgeyo Marakwet and Embu recorded one case each.

At the same time, CS Kagwe announced that Kenya has suspended passenger flights to and from India for the next 14 days following a spike in Covid-19 infections in the country.

The new directive, which exempts cargo flights, will take effect on Saturday, May 1.

India has seen soaring infection rates, a rapidly rising death toll and the discovery of a new virus variant.