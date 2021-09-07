704 test positive for Covid, positivity rate at 10.4pc

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya have Tuesday increased to 241,134 after 704 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours after testing a sample size of 6,776.

The positivity rate rose to 10.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent on Monday.

From the cases, 667 are Kenyans while 37 are foreigners, with 367 being female while 337 are male. The youngest new patient is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 104 years.

While announcing the new cases, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Nairobi County leads with 162 cases followed by Kiambu with 85, Nakuru 44, Nyandarua 37, Uasin Gishu 35, Murang’a 30, Mombasa 23, Laikipia 18, Nyeri 18, Machakos 16, Busia 15, Embu 14, Kajiado 14, Garissa 14, Makueni 13, Isiolo 13, Marsabit 12, Taita Taveta 11, Turkana 10,Kilifi 10, Elgeyo Marakwet 10, Migori 9, Nyamira 8, Kitui 7, Narok 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kisii, Homa Bay, Samburu, Siaya, Tana River and Kakamega 5 cases each, Lamu 4, Meru 4, Kericho 3, Nandi 3, Kisumu 2, Kwale 2, Mandera 2, Bungoma 2, Vihiga 1 and West Pokot 1.

At the same time, Mr Kagwe said that 756 patients have recovered from the disease, with 689 being from the home-based isolation and care programme while 67 are from various hospitals in Kenya. This now raises the total recoveries to 229,762, of whom 186,591 are from the home-based care programme while 43,171 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, five deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths recorded after conducting facility record audits in September. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,800.

The Health ministry also revealed that 1,815 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals in Kenya while 4,053 are in home-based isolation and care.

There are 147 patients in intensive care, 104 of whom are on ventilatory support and 33 on supplemental oxygen. Ten patients are under observation.

Another 771 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 709 of them in general wards and 62 in high dependency units.

Mr Kagwe said that as of September 6, 2021, a total of 2,874,858 vaccine dosed had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,080,483 while second doses are 814,375.