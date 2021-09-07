704 test positive for Covid, positivity rate at 10.4pc

Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaks after receiving a donation of vaccine freezers at Afya House on September 7, 2021. He announced that Kenya recorded 704 new Covid-19 infections.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya have Tuesday increased to 241,134 after 704 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours after testing a sample size of 6,776.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.