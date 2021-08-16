Kenya records 679 new Covid cases, death toll of 4,350

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 5, 2021. after his talks with Tanzanian Health minister Dorothy Gwajima.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Monday recorded 679 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,693 tested in the last 24 hours, placing the number of confirmed cases at 221,406 and the positivity rate at 11.9 percent.

