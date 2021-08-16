Kenya records 679 new Covid cases, death toll of 4,350

Kenya on Monday recorded 679 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,693 tested in the last 24 hours, placing the number of confirmed cases at 221,406 and the positivity rate at 11.9 percent.

The positivity rate dropped from the 14.4 percent recorded the previous day while the number of tests carried out so far stood at 2,259,150.

Of the new patients, 649 were Kenyans and 30 foreigners, 355 males and 324 are females, the youngest three years old and the oldest 107 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 357 of the cases, Kilifi 53, Kiambu 36, Nakuru 33, Meru 29, Murang’a 22, Machakos 20, Nandi, Narok, Taita Taveta and Garissa 16 each, Uasin Gishu nine, and Kitui, Kajiado and Mombasa eight each.

Embu followed with six new infections, Tana River and Kirinyaga five each, Makueni, Kericho and Nyeri three each, Kisii two, and Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Vihiga, Kakamega and Migori one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced the deaths of 10 more patients, raising the toll to 4,350. He explained, however, that only one death occurred in the past 24 hours while the rest were late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in August.

As of Monday, CS Kagwe said, 1,981 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 9,602 were under home-based care. Of those in hospital, 159 were under intensive care, 67 of them on ventilator support, 85 on supplemental oxygen and seven under observation.

Another 768 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 712 of them in general wards and 56 in high dependency units.

By Monday, 2,053,717 vaccines had been administered across the country - 1,305,850 first doses and 747,867 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 57.3 percent, with the majority of the patients being male (55 percent) while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.7 percent.