Kenya’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 241,783

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 649 more Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,704 tested in the last 24 hours, raising total confirmed cases to 241,783.

The positivity rate is now 8.4 per cent.

From the new cases, 639 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 354 being males while 295 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 116 years. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,429,337.

Nairobi County recorded 188 new cases followed by Bungoma with 57, Nakuru 49, Kiambu 40, Kitui 39, Kericho 30, Embu 25, Garissa 25, Makueni 24, Baringo 20, Murang’a 19, Laikipia 18, Busia 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua 10, Mombasa 8, Narok 8, Kilifi 7,Nyeri 7, Machakos 6, Kakamega 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Homa Bay 5, Tharaka Nithi 4, Lamu 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Kisumu 3, Marsabit 3, Meru 3, Mandera 2, Tana River 2, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Siaya 1 and Wajir 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 333 patients have recovered from the disease with 221 being from various health facilities countrywide while 112 are from the home-based isolation and care programme.

Total recoveries now stand at 230,095 of whom 186,703 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,392 are from various health facilities.

Mr Kagwe also noted that 30 deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July, August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,830.

According to Kagwe, a total of 1,790 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,419 are under the home-based isolation and care programme. There are 162 patients in ICU, 120 of whom are on ventilatory support and 38 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are under observation.

Another 724 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 669 of them in general wards and 55 in HDU.

The CS further stated that a total of 2,934,285 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Tuesday.