Kenya’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 241,783

Kenya has on September 8, 2021 recorded 649 more Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,704 tested in the last 24 hours

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 649 more Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,704 tested in the last 24 hours, raising total confirmed cases to 241,783.

