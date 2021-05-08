Kenya records 572 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

By  Amina Wako

  • By Saturday, 1,103 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 6,295 were under home-based isolation and care.

Kenya on Saturday recorded 572 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 4,624 tested within a day, which placed the positivity rate at 12.4 per cent.

