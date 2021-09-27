Kenya records 54 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops further to 2.2pc

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate Monday dropped to 2.2 per cent, from the 4.9 per cent recorded the previous, after it recorded just 54 new cases from a sample of 2,501 tested in the past 24 hours.

The country's number of confirmed to cases to 248,515 while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,537,382.

Fifty two of the new patients were Kenyans and two foreigners, the youngest was two years old and the oldest 89 years, 300 female and 24 male.

Nairobi County accounted for 22 of the cases, Machakos seven, Murang'a and Nakuru four each, Uasin Gishu three, Kajiado and Nyeri two each, and Wajir, Baringo, Kakamega, Kiambu, Nandi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Meru, Mombasa and Trans Nzoia one each.

In a statement to media houses on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced seven more deaths, all of them late reports from the audit of facility records in September, raising the toll to 5,109.

CS Kagwe also said another 437 patients had recovered from the disease, 314 of them at home and 123 in hospital, raising the number to 240,672.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Hospitalisations

As of Monday, 1,126 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide while 2,586 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 73 were under intensive care, 49 of them on ventilator support and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

No patient was under observation.

Another 368 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 353 of them in general wards and 15 in high dependency units.

According to CS Kagwe, a total of 3,627,280 vaccine doses have been administered across the country - 2,737,982 first doses and 889,298 second doses.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.3 per cent.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,268,818 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 209,747.

Some 7,592,475 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,895,976 cases, while Morocco, the northern African country, reported 928,571 cases as of Sunday afternoon.