Kenya records 536 more Covid cases, death toll of 3,721

Nairobi residents wait to board matatus on May 20, 2021 without adhering to Covid-19 regulations including social distancing. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

  • Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was four months old and the oldest 90 years, while 518 were Kenyans and 18 foreigners, 274 male and 262 female.

Kenya has reported 536 more Covid-19 cases from a sample of 6,036 tested in the last 24 hours.

