Kenya records 536 more Covid cases, death toll of 3,721

Kenya has reported 536 more Covid-19 cases from a sample of 6,036 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate Saturday dropped 9.3 percent the previous day to 8.9 per cent while the number of confirmed cases rose to 188,513 and the number of tests conducted so far to 2,012,698.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was four months old and the oldest 90 years, while 518 were Kenyans and 18 foreigners, 274 male and 262 female.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Nairobi recorded 186 new infections, Busia 50, Uasin Gishu 39, Nakuru 30, Nyeri 22, Mombasa 19, Taita Taveta 18, Nandi 17, Kericho 16, Siaya 15, Migori 12, Kilifi 11, Laikipia 10, Nyamira nine, Kajiado eight, Kiambu seven and Vihiga six.

Nyandarua, Kakamega and Turkana each had five new infections, Baringo, Bungoma, Tana River and Murang’a four each, Bomet and Homa Bay three each, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kwale and Machakos two each, and Narok , Tharaka Nithi, Garissa and Kitui one each.

Deaths and recoveries

In a statement to newsrooms, the ministry further said Covid-19 had killed three more people, raising the death toll to 3,721. However, they were all late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in July.

CS Kagwe also announced that 336 patients had recovered from the disease, 236 of them in hospital and 100 at home, raising the total to 178,119.

As of Saturday, 1,092 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 3,982 were in the home-based care programme.

Of those in hospital, 120 patients were under intensive care, 39 of them on ventilator support, 61 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 202 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 184 of them in general wards and 18 in high dependency units.

Vaccines

As of Saturday 1,538,340 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 1,026,820 first doses and 511,520 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 49.8 per cent, with the recipients listed as 158,123 people aged 58 years and above, 97,955 health workers, 70,561 teachers, 40,444 security officers and 144,437 ungrouped individuals.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,873,990 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 150,517 while 5,117,334 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.