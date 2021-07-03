Kenya records 531 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,671

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House Nairobi on March 29, 2021, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

  • As of Saturday, the CS said, 1,144 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 5,785 were being treated at home.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, since the first one in March 2020, Saturday increased by 531 to 185,591, the Health ministry announced.

