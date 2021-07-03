Kenya records 531 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,671

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, since the first one in March 2020, Saturday increased by 531 to 185,591, the Health ministry announced.

This followed the analysis of 8,154 samples within a day, raising the number of tests carried out by Saturday to 1,978,155. The positivity rate stood at 6.5 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was a year old and the oldest 93 years. Kenyans numbered 515 and foreigners 16 whereas 274 were male and 257 female.

Nairobi County led with 185 news cases followed Uasin Gishu with 43, Busia 38, Kiambu 30, Siaya, Kilifi, Nakuru and 28 each, Kisumu 24, Migori 20, Kakamega 14, Nyamira and Kericho 12 each, Homa Bay nine, Kajiado six, and Laikipia and Vihiga five each.

Kisii, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Nyandarua and Murang’a each recorded four new infections, Baringo, Kitui, Machakos, Meru and Turkana three each, Bomet and Bungoma two each, and Kirinyaga, Mombasa, Narok, Nyeri and West Pokot one each.

In a statement to media houses CS Kagwe further announced 20 more deaths, all of them late reports confirmed after audit of facility records in June and July, raising the toll to 3,671.

He also reported that another 276 patients had recovered from the disease, 151 of them under home-based isolation and care and 125 at health facilities across the country, raising the number to 126,956.

As of Saturday, the CS said, 1,144 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 5,785 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 124 patients were in intensive care units, 39 of them on ventilator support, 51 on supplemental oxygen and 34 patients under observation.

Another 152 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 137 of them in general wards and numbering 1,016,190 and second doses numbering 452,718.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 44.6 percent, the majority of the recipients being male (55 percent). The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.74 percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 140,779 people aged 58 and above, 90,214 health workers, 61,688 teachers, 34,465 security officers and 125,572 ungrouped people.